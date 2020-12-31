The prayer for the season

31 December 2020 21:51 IST

A school of thought considers prayer as simply programming our inner mind. The science of psychology teaches us the power of imagination whereas spirituality teachings stress the importance of gratitude, to achieve our goals. Together, they implore us to a mindset of fulfilment, rather than want, when we yearn for something.

‘I am grateful for the avenues for success at my disposal’ would be a more impactful prayer than ‘I want to be successful’. So what can we pray or wish for during this season? We imagine that as individuals we remain genuine and grounded. That we choose humility over pride. We are grateful for the blessings we cherish and for those we take for granted. We imagine that at home, we care for one another and lend our shoulders to the family to lean on. That we nurture and cherish the bridges of relationships with our loved ones. We are grateful for those we are given to relate to and to the fount of sustenance they provide. We imagine that as a community we move in unison towards common aspirations than individual goals. That we respect beliefs and practices that seem different from ours, and yet retain our uniqueness.

We are grateful for and celebrate the strength of the diversity that we are defined by. We imagine that our leaders seek peace and not conflict. That they devote their focus on development rather than division.

We are grateful for the power bestowed upon us to choose true leaders. We imagine that humankind renounces the narrow and embraces genuine brotherhood. That the manmade boundaries fade and there is a new dawn of oneness. We are grateful for the ability of humanity to discover this innate goodness.