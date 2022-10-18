The power of Tulasi

October 17, 2022 18:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Tulasi mahima is spoken of by Prahlada in Padma Purana, said P.T. Seshadri in a discourse. Prahlada says that rishis met Sadananda. They asked him whose name, if uttered, would destroy our sins and give us punyas. Sadananda told them about how Tulasi Devi’s avatara happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Rudra had told his son Subrahmanya about Tulasi Devi’s greatness. Sadananda said that when the milky ocean was churned, using the Mantara mountain as the churning rod, many things appeared from the ocean, including nectar. Sacred drops of water fell from Lord Narayana’s eye into the nectar pot. Tulasi came from one of these drops. Lord Narayana took for Himself only three entities that emanated from the ocean. They were Lakshmi, Kaustubha gem and Tulasi. Of these, He wore the first two on His chest, but He wore Tulasi all over His body. The Lord wanted to grant Tulasi a boon. Tulasi requested that no matter what sins a person had committed, if he prayed to Tulasi , his sins should be wiped out.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

She further requested that those who did an archana to the Lord using Tulasi and those who consumed Tulasi offered at His feet must reach His feet. She also prayed that He must always think of her, just as she would be thinking of Him always. The Lord gave her the boons she asked for. In addition, He said that there were lots of flowers like lotuses, maalasugandha, jasmine and so on, which were offered to Him in worship. Some even offered flowers made of gold. But if these flowers were offered without Tulasi, He would not be pleased. Wilted flowers are removed from the Lord’s body, and discarded. But Tulasi leaves, even if they have wilted, will continue to please Him, He said. Moksha is guaranteed to those who use Tulasi when they do their daily aradhana to the Lord.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
society
religion and belief

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app