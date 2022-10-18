The power of Tulasi

Tulasi mahima is spoken of by Prahlada in Padma Purana, said P.T. Seshadri in a discourse. Prahlada says that rishis met Sadananda. They asked him whose name, if uttered, would destroy our sins and give us punyas. Sadananda told them about how Tulasi Devi’s avatara happened.

He said Rudra had told his son Subrahmanya about Tulasi Devi’s greatness. Sadananda said that when the milky ocean was churned, using the Mantara mountain as the churning rod, many things appeared from the ocean, including nectar. Sacred drops of water fell from Lord Narayana’s eye into the nectar pot. Tulasi came from one of these drops. Lord Narayana took for Himself only three entities that emanated from the ocean. They were Lakshmi, Kaustubha gem and Tulasi. Of these, He wore the first two on His chest, but He wore Tulasi all over His body. The Lord wanted to grant Tulasi a boon. Tulasi requested that no matter what sins a person had committed, if he prayed to Tulasi , his sins should be wiped out.

She further requested that those who did an archana to the Lord using Tulasi and those who consumed Tulasi offered at His feet must reach His feet. She also prayed that He must always think of her, just as she would be thinking of Him always. The Lord gave her the boons she asked for. In addition, He said that there were lots of flowers like lotuses, maalasugandha, jasmine and so on, which were offered to Him in worship. Some even offered flowers made of gold. But if these flowers were offered without Tulasi, He would not be pleased. Wilted flowers are removed from the Lord’s body, and discarded. But Tulasi leaves, even if they have wilted, will continue to please Him, He said. Moksha is guaranteed to those who use Tulasi when they do their daily aradhana to the Lord.