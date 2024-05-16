The power of Goddess Durga

Ignorance and ego are the biggest setback to humanity and one should pray to Durga to help one see the light. Durga literally means fort, She is the one who keeps everyone safe. However, she is not very easy to attain, said Dr. Sudha Seshayyan in a discourse.

Emanating from the three Murtis as a force of light that results in Her formation, Durga is an embodiment of the power of all the worlds, created to fight Mahishasura. The asuras were always devout and were known for fervent tapas and prayer, and in fairness, God grants boons to them as being deserving. However, when they regress from the path of dharma, they are shown that boons are not a protection against sinning ways. A saint named Ramban prayed for a powerful, non vanquishable son from the first woman he comes across and since the first form he espied was a buffalo, he was blessed with the buffalo-headed Mahisha. Mahishasura also performed severe penance and was granted the boon of not being killed by any man. In his vainglorious arrogance, Mahishasura thought women were inherently weaker and therefore not a threat to him. Hence Durga takes shape and vanquishes him.

One should understand the symbolism of the buffalo head mentioned here and not read it in the literal sense. A buffalo is ignorant but carries itself with its head high, unaware of its limitation. Similarly we all labour under a misconception that we know everything. It is Ambal, Durga, who provides that light of gnana and liberates one out of inner darkness. The Pandavas prayed to Her. Rama too sought Her blessings before waging war on Ravana. When the faithful call out to Her, She comes running and like the hamsa bird, She takes the good in the devotees after converting the bad.

