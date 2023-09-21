The phenomenal deeds of Krishna

September 21, 2023 05:23 am | Updated 05:23 am IST

In His manifestation as Krishna, Lord had undertaken various acts to weed out adharma and establish dharma. Smt. Vasuki Manoharan said in a discourse about the extraordinary ways and means that Krishna followed. When Duryodhana and Arjuna came to seek His support in the war, Krishna assured Duryodhana to give His army but offered Himself to Arjuna. Before going as an emissary on behalf of Pandavas, Krishna tried to elicit the opinion of Pandavas, but Sahadeva said what Krishna had in His mind would alone take place.

As an emissary, He did not go to Duryodhana’s palace but went to Vidura’s house only to make him not participate in the war as he had “Vishnu Dhanus”, the most powerful weapon. Duryodhana initially thought to nominate Aswathama, the son of Dhronacharya, as the chief of his army, but Krishna ensured that it did not happen.

Krishna revealed to Karna the secret of his birth. He asked Kunthi Devi to seek two boons from Karna — not to use Nagasthra more than once, and not to kill Pandavas except Arjuna. During the war with Karna, Arjuna told Krishna that it appeared as if Dharma Devatha stood in front of him instead of Karna. But Krishna pacified Arjuna and asked him to continue the fight.

Lord Krishna, through every deed, tried to establish the mission of His manifestation — reducing the burden of the earth.