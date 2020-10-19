The permanent wealth

Vallalar finds Lord Muruga delightful. His mind is filled with joy whenever he thinks of Muruga. He extols Him as the One who is always young. Vallalar sees Him as his wealth. Appar says that all you need to do is to contemplate on Lord Siva’s feet. The moment you do that, it seems as if honey has dropped by your side. In Peria Puranam, Sekkizhar speaks of Sundaramurthy Nayanar’s delight upon seeing Lord Siva’s divine dance. When a devotee’s mind is full of thoughts of his favourite deity, then wherever he looks, he sees his God, said M.A. Manickavelu in a discourse. Whatever he hears, it seems as if that deity’s name is being recited.

Varagunapandian, king of Madurai, was a devotee of Lord Siva. Once, he asked his ministers to build a roof over a neem tree, because of the many lingas in it. The ministers were puzzled, for how could there be any lingas in a tree? Varagunapandian, however, insisted that there were indeed many lingas on the neem tree, and he pointed to the fruits in the neem tree as lingas. So engrossed was he in thinking about Lord Siva, that the fruits of the neem tree appeared as lingas to him. The same king once happened to pass a pond, and he called out to his ministers and told them to cast rice and ragi into the pond. Again, his order seemed bizarre to the ministers. Varagunapandian then explained that there were devotees of Lord Siva inside the pond chanting, “Hara, Hara.” Actually, the only inhabitants of the pond were frogs, and their croaking sounded like the chants of Siva bhaktas to the king. Every sight, every sound reminded him of Siva.

Vallalar says Muruga is his wealth. This wealth is never destroyed. There is always the danger of losing any other wealth, but Lord Muruga is always there for His devotees.