The paths shown by Rama

How to live in this Iron Age Kaliyuga? Lord Rama had shown the path to us by living Himself thousands of years ago in Tretayuga. The relation between father and son, teacher and student, husband and wife, ruler and his citizens and the importance of brotherhood were all well portrayed, said Damal Sri Ramakrishnan in a discourse.

In Balakanda, when Dasaratha told his son Rama to go to forest along with sage Viswamitra, He did not utter even a single word of dissent but gladly accepted. He listened to the advice of Viswamitra who told him to kill demoness Tataka. He had never boasted of it after killing her but politely told the sage “what else should I do”. This shows the respect and reverence that a student should extend to his guru or preceptor.

In Ayodhya Kanda, when His stepmother Kaikeyi told that He should go to forest for 14 years as directed by king Dasaratha, Rama was unperturbed. He wholeheartedly accepted it . He told that there should be no duel between brothers for the sake of property. “We have to make some sacrifice for maintaining peace in the family,” said Rama.

In Aranya Kanda, Rama assured the sages that he would save them from Ravana.

Through the treaty with the monkey legion chief Sugreeva, He established the importance of friendship in Kishkinda Kanda.

In Sundara Kanda, when Sita was grief-stricken while kept captive by Ravana in Ashoka Vanam, by sending Hanuman as His messenger, Sita was consoled and confidence was instilled in Her by Hanuman that Rama would come and bring her back. This only shows that God would never let down any one who sincerely prayed Him.

He gave asylum to the person who came from the enemy camp. By accepting Vibhishana, the brother of Ravana, Rama established the concept of surrender in Yuddha Kandam.