ADVERTISEMENT

The paripoorna avatara

March 11, 2024 05:42 am | Updated 05:42 am IST

In his Peria Thirumozhi, Thirumangai Azhvar has an entire padhigam (set of 10 verses) extolling Lord Narayana’s dasavataras, explained M.A. Venkatakrishnan in a discourse. He writes about nine of them in order in nine separate verses, but does not devote a separate verse for Kalki avatara. That is because a padhigam can, by definition, contain only 10 verses, of which the tenth has to be the phala sruti verse. So it would not have been possible to allocate a separate pasuram for Kalki. But Thirumangai Azhvar mentions Kalki in the phala sruti verse. There are three avataras in which the name ‘Rama’ features. We have the Parasurama and Balarama avataras in addition to Dasaratha Rama. While talking of Parasurama and Balarama in the phala sruti verse, Thriumangai Azhvar refers to Parasurama and Balarama as ‘Rama.” But for Dasaratha Rama, he uses the Tamil word “thAnAi,” showing that this Dasaratha Rama was a paripoorna avatara, a complete avatara. The Ramayana is read with reverence, because it tells us about this avatara. We have only two Itihasas — the Ramayana and Mahabharata. Among them, Ramayana is superior, says Pillai Lokachariar. That is because it is entirely about the Lord’s avatara, whereas, the Mahabharata is mainly about two warring factions of a family.

Itihasa means something that states what happened, in just the way it happened. Puranas were written after the events described in them took place. So, there is the chance of interpolations. That makes the Itihasas score on grounds of accuracy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US