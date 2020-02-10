To seek material possessions instead of the feet of God is like seeking the husk instead of the grain, says Saint Vallalar. God’s feet have been praised by the scriptures, said M.A. Manickavelu, in a discourse.

Manickavachagar’s verses in praise of Lord Siva’s feet are moving.

Manickavachagar sang thus: “Praise to Namasivayah! Praise to His feet. Praise to the feet that do not exit my heart even for a second. Praise to the feet that became the Agama texts. Praise to the feet of the One, who is also many. Praise to the feet of the One, who set my mind at rest. Praise to the feet of the One, who puts an end to repeated births. Praise to the feet of the One, who keeps away from those who do not seek Him. Praise to the feet of the One, who delights in the company of those who worship Him. Praise to the anklets of the One, who blesses those that bow before Him. Praise to Eesan (Siva). Praise to my father. Praise to the feet of Lord Siva, my friend . Praise to His red hued feet. Praise to the feet of the blemishless One, who stands near me with love.”

And yet there are many who, instead of seeking the feet of Lord Siva, waste their lives in worthless pursuits. The husk is part of the grain, until it is separated.

No matter how well you clean a copper utensil, a patina is soon formed on it. The Tamil work Sivagnanabodham says that like the husk of the grain and the patina of copper, anavam (ego), kanmam (karma) and maya (illusion) are always with the wicked. Seeking His mercy is the only true joy.

Appar sang that if one could see the curved eyebrow, the lips as red as the coccinea fruit, the matted locks, the coral colour body smeared with sacred ash, and the raised foot of Lord Siva, then birth in this world would become desirable.