The Narayana connection

June 16, 2023 05:01 am | Updated 05:01 am IST

The Thirumaliruncholai temple nestles in a mountainous region, covered by dense forests. Obviously, such a dense forest will support wildlife. Kooratazhvan, in his Sundarabahu Stava, praises Lord Sundararaja of Thirumaliruncholai, and while doing so, he draws our attention to the picturesque surroundings of the temple. But he does not merely describe the topography of the region, or give a description of the flora and fauna. He shows us how even the animals and birds here in some way show their connection to Lord Narayana, said P.B. Rajahamsam in a discourse.

The birds here take vows in the name of the king of birds, namely Garuda. The snakes here take vows in the name of Adisesha. Such is the nature of this hill, which is the abode of Lord Achyutha, that we observe these phenomena here. The monkeys vow in the name of Hanuman, and bears vow in the name of Jambavan. And the elephants swear in the name of Gajendra. Even the vultures have someone to look up to, namely Jatayu. Their oath is in the name of Jatayu.

Those selected as worthy of being sworn upon have one thing in common. They all served the Lord. Garuda, the eagle, is His vahana. Adisesha, the serpent, serves in many ways — as His seat, His bed and His umbrella. When Gajendra’s foot was caught by the crocodile, he did not ask for release so that he would be saved from death. His concern was to ensure that the flower he had plucked was offered to the Lord before it wilted. Hanuman was the one who flew over the ocean and finally found where Sita was being held captive. Jambavan was in the team that went Southward looking for Sita. Jatayu gave his life trying to rescue Sita. The Vishnu connection of every one of them is the reason for their being chosen as beacons for their respective clans.