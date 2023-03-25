The mission of Sri Krishna

March 25, 2023 04:12 am | Updated 04:12 am IST

Jnanis out of deep devotion always think of God and Godly deeds. Their mind will refuse to be away even for a short while. But the demon Kamsa was ever in the thought of Lord Krishna, not out of devotion but out of sheer fear. Kamsa was afraid to be seated on his throne fearing whether Krishna would be hiding in it. He refused to take his food served by his two wives out of the consternation whether Krishna would be in their form. He stopped his security guards fearing whether Krishna would be in the guise of them. All his daily activities were tainted with the trepidation of Krishna and Kamsa was robbed of his mental peace. The devil Kamsa who had unleashed terror and created fear in the minds of celestials was terribly upset and afraid of hearing the very name Krishna out of diffidence.

He had sent Poothana, the demoness, and asuras like Kesi, Trinavartha, Arishtasura and Vrishabasura to kill Krishna but they had not returned. So he changed his game plan to send a noble and pious personality and Akrura was selected to bring Krishna.

The people of Gokulam felt like a blind getting back the vision and again losing the same. They thought at least Lord Rama was in exile only for fourteen years and returned back. The Gopikas felt that Sri Sita was in the turmoil of separation from Rama only for ten months. They felt loathed whether Krishna would return back.

But Lord Krishna was all set to depart to Mathura on his mission of destroying the evil and protecting the good people, said Sri Hariji in a discourse.