The message of the manger

The Nativity scene is a defining capsule in Jesus Christ’s earthly life. It is replete with symbols of humility. These symbols would persist through his life and ministry, manifesting in altered but recognisable forms. At birth, it would be the lowly manger. In death, it would be the despised cross. As a new-born, he would be surrounded by shepherds. As an adult, he would be in the company of fisherfolk and other marginalised people. Jesus Christ lived his earthly life the way he began it: surrounded by the nameless, the despised and the defenceless.

Take humility out of the Christmas message, and you have hollowed it out unrecognisably. Pope Francis (@Pontifex) has tweeted a Christmas message that indirectly dwells on Jesus’ humility: “Jesus is born close to the forgotten ones on the peripheries. He comes to ennoble the excluded and He is first revealed to them: not to educated and important people, but to the shepherds, to poor working people.”

Jesus demonstrates humility on two markedly different levels — the divine and the human. By choosing to be born a human, Jesus exemplifies humility of the highest order, one that plays out in a manner that is both inspiring and counter-intuitive. He provides compelling proof that the master of the universe is indeed deeply mindful of man, and would humble himself for the latter’s good. As a human among humans, Jesus illustrated humility for his disciples. This master would not lord it over others, but wash his disciples’ feet. He would ask his followers to turn the other cheek. He would ask his followers to pray for those who treat them scornfully. Though the disciples would continually fall short of his lofty standards, he would persist with them patiently. And patience is but a shade of humility.

