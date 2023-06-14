The message from Pandharpur

June 14, 2023 03:07 am | Updated 03:07 am IST

There is no dearth of divine destinations in our country, where the faithful seek and receive divine blessings. Maharashtra in particular is a State where a number of such places are to be found. The seer of Kanchi Math, Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswati Mahaperiyaval was known to refer to it as ‘Mahan’ rashtra or the region where great souls were born. Sant Dyaneshwar, Sant Tukaram, Sant Janabhai, Sant Shobha Mela, Sant Namdev and many more have shown the ordinary people the ways and means of walking the path of devotion and reaching God in a simple manner: through nama sankirtan. Throughout the year, hordes of devotees undertake padayatra from various districts to Pandharpur in Maharashtra, chanting the Lord’s name and singing bhajans en route, reinforcing the efficacy of the holy site, said Suchitra Balasubramanian in a discourse.

What is the simple, moral lesson Pandharpur teaches us? Avvaiyar, the Tamil saint-poet had said, “Annaiyum pitavum munnari deivam” (Parents are the primary gods). The life story of Pundalikan from Pandharpur reinforces the sanctity of caring for one’s parents and shows how God Himself calls upon such servitors. Pundalikan was initially a self-serving man who ill-treated his parents and after his marriage, his wife joined him in a similar fashion. His distraught parents decided to leave for Kasi and sought a horse from their son for the journey, but Pundalikan said walking was the best way. However, he and his wife soon followed them to Kasi, undertaking the journey in comfort, replete with a horse. They soon caught up with his parents, but continued to ill-treat them.

Once, when they all halted near a chatram, Pundalikan saw a number of travel-stained, dirty looking women enter the inn, but emerge glowing and full of tejas. Intrigued, he entered the premises, which was the ashram of Kukkutaswami, a saint, who did daily seva to his parents. Pundalikan learnt that the dirty women were none other than the Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati, Cauvery and many other rivers, in whom all devotees washed off their sins: the rivers in turn arrived at the ashram in order to cleanse themselves at the abode of the man who was deemed sinless by his act. This changed Pundalikan completely and he set up his ashram and cared for his parents. His change of heart had Lord Krishna arriving in person to see them all. At that point, Pundalikan, who was helping his parents rest, threw a brick outside, telling Krishna to sit on it and wait for his parents. Krishna waited on the vittu (brick) and upon Pundalikan’s request, agreed to remain there for eternity as Vitthala.