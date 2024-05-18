GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The mature stage of yoga

Published - May 18, 2024 03:49 am IST

Mind is the root cause of all our actions. A well-controlled mind will achieve self-realisation. Valayapettai Sri Ramachariar said in a discourse that two terms, ‘Sanchalam’ and ‘Asthiram’, are referred to in Sri Bhagavad Gita Chapter VI sloka 26. “Yato Yato Nischarathi Manas sanchalam asthiram”. It denotes that the mind is fickle and unsteady and will not stay in anything, including ‘Aatman’. When the wind blows, a lamp will flicker and will not glow. The subdued mind of a person who practices yoga should be like a lamp that does not flicker in a windless place.

One who fixes his mind in self-realisation will wipe out his sins. When sins are eliminated, the Rajas and Thamas (mental darkness and ignorance) qualities in him will diminish. With their disappearance, the perception of considering this physical body as the soul (Deha-Aatma brantham) will go off, and the yogi will enjoy ever blissful supreme happiness.

In verses 29 to 32 in Chapter VI, Sri Krishna explains to Arjuna the mature stage of yoga, which consists of four degrees: He whose mind is fixed in yoga sees equality everywhere; To that person who sees God in every self and every self in God — the Lord says that He is not lost to him; The yogi who worships fixing his mind in oneness abides in Him; He who sees the similarity of selves and sees the pleasure and pain as the same is deemed as the highest.

