The many qualities of Murugan

Published - June 01, 2024 05:20 am IST

Arunagirinatha refers to Murugan’s qualities through six different words — ullasan, nirakulan, yogan, ithan, sallabhan and vinodhan, said So. So. Meenakshisundaram in a discourse. He is always joyful, and hence He is ullasan. This is a reference to Murugan at the Thirupparanakundram shrine. He is nirakula. Akula means to be in a state of confusion or agitation. Murugan is free from any such anxiety, and hence He is nirakulan. Nirakulan denotes Murugan at Tiruchendur. He is yogan, because He is worshipped by yogis. They worship Him because He is the embodiment of jnana. Here, Arunagirinatha has in mind the deity of Pazhani. He is ithan (hithan), the One who gives peace and happiness to His devotees. Here, the reference is to Muruga as Swaminatha in Swamimalai.

Sallabhan means the One who by being the personification of joy, gives joy to His devotees. Here, the deity of Tiruttani is being referred to. He is Vinodhan — the amazing One, whose deeds are marvellous. Murugan is eternally youthful. Arunagirinatha describes Murugan as Surabhupathi. Murugan is the head of the devas and of mortals. In Kandar Anubhuti, Arunagirinatha asks Lord Muruga to give him the word that leads to Muruga’s feet, namely the pranava.

Jnanis like Arunagirinatha do not care for wealth. To them, riches have as much value as a speck of dust. If a jnani loses his ego, then it is certainly a gain for him and will give him happiness. God is approachable only when “I”, “me” and “mine” are vanquished.

