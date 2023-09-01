The many ‘fives’

September 01, 2023 04:23 am | Updated August 31, 2023 11:34 pm IST

The word ishavah in the tenth mantra of the Apratiratha Sukta of Taittiriya Samhita can be taken to refer to ‘fives’, for ishu means five. But what are these fives? There are many sets of five Krishna kshetras. So ishavah could mean these sets of pancha Krishna kshetras. Ishavah could also refer to other fives. A pasuram of Thirumazhisai Azhvar gives us an idea of what these many ‘fives’ are, said V.S. Karunakarachariar, in a discourse. Praising Lord Narayana, who resides in everything, Thirumazhisai Azhvar talks about many fives. There are the five elements — water, sky, fire, sun earth, or the five tanmatras of the panchabhutas, or the five jnanendriyas.

Bhaddha, mukta, nithya, dharmabhuta jnana (attributive consciousness) and kala — these are another five. Sky, air, fire, water and earth in Sri Vaikuntha, which are of suddha sattva nature, are another five. The five Upanishad sakthis, namely, Sarvatma, Nivrutyatma, Visvatma, Purushatma and Parameshtyatma are another five. Then there are the five forms of the Lord — para, vyuha, vibhava, antaryami and archa. The word ishavah in the Vedic mantra can be taken as a reference to any of these fives. Ishavah can also be taken as a reference to the five unique qualities of Lord Narayana’s archa forms.

There are five qualities of archa murthis, which show the importance of this form of worship. Paushkara Samhita says that when people install idols of the Lord, it becomes easy for many to worship Him.

Paushkara Samhita has Lord Narayana’s words to Brahma. Pushkara means lotus, and since Brahma came from the lotus, he is known as Paushkara. In Paushkara Samhita, the Lord says that His divine body is eternal.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.