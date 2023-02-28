The magnificence of Karna

February 28, 2023 03:30 am | Updated February 27, 2023 10:50 pm IST

Arjuna looked abashed in the battlefield on seeing guru Dhrona, the grandsire Bhishma and others. He hesitated to fight with them. Lord Krishna had to teach him and inspite of it he wavered. Karna was not taught by anybody. He knew well that pandavas were his brothers and showed no attachment. He also knew that he was in support of Duryodhana, who was disliked by all. Inspite of all these Karna was determined to fight to show his gratitude because it was Duryodhana who invested him with the sovereignty of the kingdom of Angadesam and gave him royal insignia when his parentage and race were not known. Karna told my life is to him who gave me a status and I consider it as my duty.

When Kunthidevi asked Karna not to use the Nagasthra more than once and not to kill Pandavas except Arjuna, he replied a mother would teach her son love, affection, bravery and sacrifice but you teach me deceit and sinful acts. He further told that if the centrehood of a five-hooded snake is destroyed, the other would automatically fall and promised that he would not kill except Arjuna.

Karna told Duryodhana that Arjuna had three unique advantages. First his bowstring is full of divinity. Second his quiver will not deplete and third Lord Krishna is his charioteer. I can manage the first two but not the last one. Karna was reputed for his charity. Even at the time of death when Lord Krishna in the guise of an old brahmin begged to give the fruit of all his good deeds, Karna had not hesitated, said Salem Rukmani Ammal in a discourse.