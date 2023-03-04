The magnanimity of Lord Siva

March 04, 2023 04:55 am | Updated 04:55 am IST

By offering perishable things like flowers and fruits, we can derive everlasting and imperishable bliss from God, says Appayya Dhikshitar. Saint Thyagaraja praises Lord Siva whether there can be anyone like you? For an infinitesimal devotion he gives great things like health, wealth and peace. Not contended, He thinks what else can be given? It is said that people need not worry about not knowing the procedures of performing poojas. They can do according to their little knowledge and what is known to them. All that is needed is a strong wish soaked in devotion. He makes Himself so simple and accepts whatever offered. The deep devotion of Kannappa Nayanar is a good example to us. It is said that Lord Siva does not disturb people to fetch and offer Him high fragrant flowers. He is happy with the Arka ( Erukkan) leaves and flowers, the flower Leukus Aspera ( Thumbai) and the Bael ( vilvam) leaf. ( Eka Bilvam Sivarparnam).

Sri Adi Sankara says in Soundarya Lahari that we can do all works if only we have the inherent energy which is bestowed to us by Goddess Shakthi. She is the source of energy to Lord Siva. Appayya Dhikshitar says that with the faculties given by Him, if we don’t worship, we become self-tormentors.

The term Siva refers to auspiciousness and calmness. We can derive His blessings not even straining by uttering five letters ( Sivaya namaha) but just by chanting two letters (Siva), said Smt. Krithika Bharadwaj in a discourse. He gives knowledge to those who respect Him and also to those who are indifferent — Madhiyarkum, Madhipavarkum Madhi kodukkum Madhiye, says Vallalar. Our stupidity is snuffed out by chanting the Siva nama.