01 September 2021 22:32 IST

The Gita stresses the importance of the knowledge to discriminate between the self and the body. The cause for the body and the senses of the jivatmas is Prakriti and is comprised of the three gunas, satva, rajas and tamas. All jivatmas are subject to the influence of the three gunas and they are able to experience joy and sorrow in every birth. When a jiva takes birth, the association with Prakriti, the senses, mind and intellect is automatic.

The jivatma appropriates all the qualities and nature of Prakriti as belonging to him. The jiva thus begins to think, "I am happy, I am sad, etc." This Prakriti is called the Lord's Maya and also His Sankalpa pointed out Asuri Sri Madhavachariar in a discourse. It is a powerful force on the jivatma and enslaves him in many ways. It draws him away from awareness of God and plunges him into a kind of chronic self forgetfulness.

Krishna tells Arjuna that unless one learns to see the self as distinct from Prakriti, and understands the importance of transcending the involvement with the gunas, it will not be possible to get out of samsara. The first step is to leave aside rajas and tamas and cultivate satva. This will help one to obtain a higher birth. But even satva has to be transcended if one has to seek that Truth which lies beyond the gunas and Prakriti. It is not possible to come out of this Maya on one's own effort, says the Lord; and He makes it clear that He does not want the jiva to continue in Maya.

Out of His infinite power and boundless compassion, He offers His helping hand to the jivatma, and promises to guide him out from this mire to experience the life of freedom. "He who surrenders to Me shall surely cross this otherwise insurmountable Maya," is His word.