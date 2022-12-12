The Lord of Kanchikshetra

December 12, 2022 04:38 am | Updated 04:38 am IST

Of the five types of His manifestations — Para, Vyuha, Vibhava, Archa and Antaryami — God relishes the Archa form the most. In Archavatara, the worship of God by celestials and siddhas, is called ‘Saiddham’. Worship by sages is called ‘Aarsham’. Ordinary human beings worship by building temples to Him and call Him by different names. In the same Archavatara, one more form is called ‘Swayam Vyaktha’ — God emerging by Himself at His cherished desire with or without assigning reasons.

Srirangam, Tirupati, Badrinath, Srimushnam, Vaanamamalai and Kanchi are some of the swayam vyaktha kshethras. God Vishnu had emerged as Lord Varadaraja from the yagna performed by Brahma in Kanchi. The very name Varada signifies one who gives abundantly to all. It denotes the great quality of His granting boons, and worship of that Lord will fulfil our desires.

In thretha yuga, Lord Varada was worshipped by Gajendra. said Sri Anantha Padmanabhachariar Swamy in a discourse. Brahaspathi, the preceptor of all celestials, worshipped Him in Dwapara yuga, and Sri Ananthazhwan worshipped Him in Kali yuga.

If mundane thoughts fill our mind, we cannot realise God. In the Bhagvad Gita, Lord Krishna says to Arjuna that it is difficult to bring the mind under control but possible with continuous practice. Just as how the unseen ghee is hidden in milk and obtained after various processes, we have to process our mind to realise Him. Of the seven holy cities that give liberation, Kanchi is the most important and “I surrender unto the divine feet of Lord Varadaraja,” says Swami Vedanta Desika.