In order to give jivatmas a chance to seek moksha, Lord Narayana gives them bodies. A jivatma cannot have any experience without a body. A jivatma has to perform karmas and experience the consequences and seek moksha. So liberation is possible only when a jivatma gets a body. It is the Lord’s daya which gives bodies to jivatmas. Alavandar in his Stotra Ratna uses the word “Eva,” to show that the Lord alone can do this for us, said Valayapet Ramachariar in a discourse.

Alavandar also says that the Lord is nisarga suhrut. Suhrut is one who is well disposed towards us. There may be many who are affectionate to us — parents, siblings etc. But they all have a connection to us because of the roles they play in our lives. So their bonds with us prompt them to be affectionate to us. But the Lord is kind to all, and that is why Alavandar says He is sarva janto nisarga suhrut.

Vibhishana refers to Lord Rama as “sarvaloka sharanya,” for He is the refuge of everyone in this world. Rama accepts the friendship of Vibhishana, the brother of Ravana, who has abducted Sita. Kaushitaki Upanishad refers to the Lord as ‘eka bhuta patih,’ and ‘eka bhuta pala’ — master and protector of all.

Acetana — non-transient entities — include kaala, triguna and suddhasattva. Cetanas fall into three categories — baddha, muktha and nitya. The Lord is the cause for the unique characteristics of the acetanas and the cetanas.

Baddha jivas are those not in the samsaric bond. Mukta jivas are atmas that have been liberated through prapatti or bhakti. Nityas are the nityasuris who are permanent residents of Sri Vaikuntha.

