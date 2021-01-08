The Lord belongs to all

Among all the reasons for the Lord’s avatars that are taken for specific purposes, the task of protecting the good from evil forces is given top priority, followed by the destruction of the evil and the establishment of righteousness in the world. This is explicitly stated in the Bhagavad Gita.

When the Lord promised to help the devas with the killing of Ravana, He decided to be born as the son of Dasaratha. Undoubtedly, this gives Dasaratha the right to claim Rama as his possession. But the truth is that the Lord in reality belongs to all in general and to His bhaktas in particular. This important Vedanta truth is indicated clearly when Vishwamitra requests Dasaratha to send Rama with him to the forest, pointed out Asuri Sri Madhavachariar in a discourse. In Valmiki’s portrayal, Dasaratha is deferential to the sage, receives him with warmth and graciousness, and even before the sage informs the purpose of his visit, the king promises to fulfil his wishes, whatever they might be. Dasaratha’s words gladden the sage’s heart and he explains the plight of the sages to the king. They are engaged in performing a yagna and the rakshasas, Subhahu and Maricha are bent on defiling it. Of course, the rishis could curse and destroy them but it would be a waste of their penance. But if the king sends Rama with him, the yagna could be completed successfully. Rama would put an end to the rakshasas.

Dasaratha is overcome with parental love and fears for Rama’s safety against the terrible rakshasas. Vishwamitra assures him that no harm will befall Rama and that he knows Him well enough, indicating Rama’s Paratva. Rishis meditate on the Lord constantly and they look upon Him for shielding them from evil forces. But Dasaratha is unable to share this perception. To him, Rama is the dear son whom he begot after much penance.