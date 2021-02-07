The law of rebirth governs all existence in creation. The Bhagavad Gita teaches the important truth that every human being has a choice to get freed from this cycle of rebirth. The general trend in many is to have certain goals in life and much time and effort is spent in trying to attain them. But they cannot lead one out of the cycle. In this context, Krishna’s declaration, “I am easily attainable to the steadfast yogi whose mind and thoughts are constantly fixed on Me,” clearly shows the path of release for all, pointed out Srimati Sunanda in a discourse. This is in accordance to the law, ‘As you think, so you become.’

Human birth gives each one this chance to aim to attain a highly evolved and refined state, that is, the state of Brahman or Truth or Supreme Reality from which there is no return. Mahatmas and realised souls exemplify this state of refinement when all their energies have been dedicated to the welfare of all with no selfish motive. The motto is therefore to get rid of desires for worldly enjoyment. If one encourages such desires, he is busy trying to fulfil them throughout one’s lifetime. They thrive in the human mind and make it thirst for more, like the fire that remains unabated even after being fed with any amount of firewood.

For instance, one who has reached the heights of fame, say has won in many Olympic competitions, cannot hope to remain there always. Unless he learns to handle the pressures of name and fame, he may be led to mental depression. At the end of the life term, only the physical body is discarded, but the desires assume a sukshma sarira and chase the soul through successive births. So, only when desires are exhausted, is one not born again. A human being sans desires attains the divine state.