The lament of asuras

February 10, 2023 04:05 am | Updated 12:38 am IST

Nammazhvar’s four Tamil works are considered the four Vedas, and Thirumangai Azhvar’s six works are the equivalent of the six angas of the Vedas. While the Azhvars have imagined themselves to be the Lord’s mother, or His sweetheart, Thirumangai Azhvar did something no other Azhvar did. He put himself in the place of the demons of Ravana’s army and expressed the fear they would have experienced, said Akkarakkani Srinidhi, in a discourse.

Why is this significant? While those who are close to a person are naturally delighted at his achievements, to hear of his success from those defeated is sweeter still. Thirumangai Azhvar looks at Rama’s success from the perspective of the asuras. Ravana has been crushed in battle, and the demons know that their lives are also going to be lost. They lament their plight, and while doing so, they use the words — “ aadu azhaippaar illai.” In Tamil “ aadu” means goat. Vaishnavite Acharya Nanjeeyar interpreted these words to mean that there was no one to even bleat like a goat in the asura army. His disciple Nampillai wondered if an alternative interpretation was not possible. Nampillai’s idea was that since “ aadu” also meant success, this could be an interpretation in this context. No one on the asura side could claim victory, and this was what the asuras were saying. Usually, a defeated person tries to put up a brave front, and says, “I might have lost today. But tomorrow I will win.” But there is no one who has the confidence to make such a claim on behalf of the asuras. Nanjeeyar felt that his disciple’s interpretation was more apt and accordingly gave it his approval. The incident shows the greatness of Nanjeeyar. Only a person who is magnanimous will say that his sishya has done something better than he himself has.