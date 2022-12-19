December 19, 2022 02:12 am | Updated 02:12 am IST

Why and what for are we born? Our deeds in the past had driven us to take this birth. It should be taken as an opportunity to wipe out all our sins and attain moksha. The meaning of the term soul called Aatma is “to attain”, of course salvation. Both good and bad deeds are obstructing our aim of reaching the never returning and ever enjoying divine bliss in the heavenly abode. But it is vastly proclaimed in scriptures that a person should throughout his life undertake good deeds as much as he can which bring welfare to the society as a whole. How can we do then? Elders say we have to undertake the good ones not for our satisfaction or benefit, but for the sake of God saying it as “Krishnarpanam” through which the benefit accrues to God and He is pleased. When we start indulging in any misdeed, we are prompted by the God residing in the heart of every person through a kind of intuition. We have to catch that signal and become alertful.

There are three ways of nullifying the effect of both good and bad deeds to reach the heavenly abode — Enjoying the comforts and or undergoing pains and pangs; Resorting to corrective remedial measures called prayaschitham; and absolute surrender to God.

The journey of the soul is in two ways. First is called white path or archiradhi margam — travelling twelve lokas and going beyond crossing the Viraja river and reaching Srivaikunta. The second is known as black path or dhumramargam — can travel maximum up to twelve lokas but will be destined to return back again. The first one is for those who have nullified and for others the second. No criss-crossing between the two allowed, Velukudi Sri Krishnan Swami said in a discourse.