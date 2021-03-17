The jivatma’s plight

17 March 2021 21:52 IST

Sastras point out that the jivatma’s highest goal is salvation and show that this is possible by realising the Supremacy of Brahman and seeking refuge in Him. This is the basis of the principle of Saranagati, surrender, which is central to the Visishtadvaita philosophy. In a discourse, Dr. Sri Venkatesh drew attention to Draupadi’s plight and humiliation as symbolic of that of the jivatma caught in samsara. The sabha is samsara, the Pandavas the five senses, the Kauravas the material pleasures, and Bhishma and Drona the intellect. In this situation, when there is enslavement of the senses to the material world, the intellect stands as a mere spectator and fails in its duty to give proper guidance. Like Draupadi, the jivatma is rendered helpless when being overpowered by the senses that seek the sense objects of the world. Luckily, Draupadi realising that no one but Krishna can help, surrenders to Him. She is led out of the danger to safety.

The jivatma too has to seek His feet with faith. If the senses in the jivatma are focused on the Lord and His service, there is the hope that the temptations of samsara can be overcome. The metaphor of the chariot in the Katopanishad emphasises that the jivatma’s ride in this journey of samsara is full of perils and to successfully reach the end, as wise man have done, is to cultivate a pure heart and a mind centered in concentration. The chariot is the body, the atma the rider, the intellect the driver, the mind the reins controlling the senses, the horses. Ideally, when the senses obey the mind, the mind the intellect, the intellect the ego, and the ego the Self, the ride to the goal is safe and sure. This demands a sound intellect that accurately sifts the worthwhile from the worthless, and a controlled mind that keeps the senses under check.

