The importance of Sundarakandam

February 27, 2023 03:02 am | Updated February 26, 2023 06:41 pm IST

The distinction between good and bad, righteousness and unrighteousness, virtue and vice, dos and don’ts are all well explained in Vedas. Whether we know them or not, with or without our knowledge we follow to some extent the paths shown by Vedas. Smrithis are like the epilogues explaining the meaning of Vedas through stories. Upanishad says Sathyam Vadha — speak the truth — is demonstrated through the story of Harischandra. Extracting the essence of Vedas, Ithihasas like the Ramayana and the Mahabharatha created a kind of connectivity to Vedas by telling the happenings of the history. They are all the practical guide for us to lead a good and pious life.

All the spiritual powers that Vedas do possess are equally present in the Ramayana. Sage Naradha says the Ramayana is pure ( pavithram). It cleanses our sins and purifies us. It has been in practice reading the Ramayana and more specifically, the Sundarakandam. People read with a staunch belief and with devotion. By reading, it is believed that our long pending problems are solved and obstacles removed ( Kashta Nivruthi) and our legitimate desires are fulfilled ( Karya Siddhi).

 The reason for the divinity of Sundarakandam is that Lord who removes all our difficulties was in a great distress, not able to find His wife Sri Sita and how Hanuman helped Him find was well narrated. Rama told Hanuman that He would give Himself to him while His divine consort told Hanuman that she became ecstatic and Her sorrow was removed on seeing him, said Sri Damodara Dhikshithar in a discourse. 

Sundarakandam contains 68 chapters and one of the several ways of reciting is to render for 68 days covering 7 chapters a day and the cycle will complete 7 times of recitation.

Make most of your subscription

