The ideal prayer

All jivatmas are actually on the quest to reach God. This quest is a long one and comprises many births. In every birth, there is a chance to move towards the goal by getting involved in better awareness of God. In a discourse, Sri Nallur Sa Saravanan drew attention to the fact that one can find the most satisfactory answers to the many doubts on various spiritual matters by imbibing the God experience reflected in the hymns of Thayumanavar. The hymns capture the essence of the jiva’s equation with the Lord and it is possible to hold on to God as a personal friend, adviser and guide.

There is no doubt that God is at the centre of all human experience, but He does not force the jiva to act in any particular way. This becomes clear when one analyses the way one deals with daily problems. If suppose, you pray to God and your wish is not granted, does it mean that there is no God? Or conversely if what you wish happens, does it affirm the presence of God to you? The truth is that the jiva, the Pasu, is bound by the pasa or rope of the set of the three malas, the anava, karma and maya malas. It is caught in this mire and unable to extricate itself. At the same time, fortunately for the jiva, it is also bound to the Pati, the Lord to whom all beings owe their allegiance.

That is why realised saints teach us to offer total surrender to God. ‘As the ignorant jiva with limited understanding, I do not know what I need. My vision is limited and flawed. You know best and you grant what I need.’ In the path of atma sadhana, the jiva learns to shed the ego sense and wishes to serve God with humility. It is thus free of all worries.