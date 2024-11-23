Lord Shiva Himself manifested as Sri Adisankara. With his commentaries on the Upanishads, the Brahma Sutras, and the Bhagavad Gita, Sri Adisankara presented a vibrant Advaita philosophy to the world. There can be nothing more significant for a person to learn than the Advaita philosophy. Sri Adisankara is called the universal teacher (Jagad guru).

The Sankaracharya of Sringeri Math Sri. Vidusekara Swamigal said in an anugraha bhashanam that the Advaita philosophy is the essence of millions of granthas. The basic message of Sri Adisankara’s philosophy is the concept of oneness. The Supreme Being, Brahmam, alone is true. The Jivatmas are immersed in ignorance and delusion, which have been in force from time immemorial. By realising the true nature of Brahmam, a person can liberate himself.

Four sequences or steps are prescribed in the process of self-realisation, known as “Sadhana Chatushayam”. The first is known as “vivekam”. It is the ability to discriminate between right and wrong, real and unreal. Except for the Supreme Being, everything else is impermanent. This has to be clearly understood before embarking on any spiritual practice. The next is “vairagyam”, known as detachment. It refers to freedom from the desire for material enjoyments that arise from the knowledge of the impermanence of material life. Forbearance to the vagaries of life is essential. The third is called “shamadi shatkam”. It has six elements. ”Shamam” — controlling the mind. ”Dhamam” — controlling the sensual faculties. ”Uparathi” — deserting all the unwanted. ”Thithiksha“ — to be focused on our goal of realising the Brahmam. ”Sraddha” — having unshaken faith and confidence, and “Samadhanam“ — to listen to what is being taught by gurus with all focus. Total faith in the guru and the scriptures is imperative for spiritual progress. Finally, there should be intense longing for liberation – ”Mumukshuthvam“.

