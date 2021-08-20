The very first verse of the Bhagavata Purana is invocatory in tone and unfolds the nature of the Supreme Brahman by the skilful use of scriptural terms, words and phrases, pointed out Sri B. Sundarkumar in a discourse. It says, “Satyam Param Dheemahi.” “We meditate on that Truth Supreme, Satyam Param.” By this is meant the Highest and Absolute Brahman whom the scriptures describe as the One with no second, ‘Ekameva Advitiyam.’

The uniqueness of the Highest Truth is that it exists and remains unchanged at all points of time. Scriptures then explain this truth from the angle of the world of creation and its relation to the Supreme Brahman. This prapancham is superimposed on the Supreme Brahman, that is, Brahman has created this wonderful prapancham. But this prapancham does not qualify to be the Highest Truth as it does not exist always, though it is created and supported by Brahman, and also attains laya in Brahman. It is subject to change.

The term ‘Vyavaharika Satya,’ is used in this context to refer to the intermediary state of reality of the jagat in relation to the Absolute Reality of Brahman. The validity of existence of the jagat depends on each one’s awareness of this relationship. It is possible for the mind to err with regard to many issues in daily life. Is not one led to believe a piece of shining nacre on the seashore as a piece of silver? Or to imagine a rope to be a snake owing to lack of knowledge and to continue to live in a state of fear until such time the truth is made clear by some means or other? These states are real as long as the misconception is present. So this prapancham is satya to one who is not realised. But realised souls continue to live in this world and know prapancham as non-existent.