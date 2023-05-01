The help of Acharyas

May 01, 2023 03:44 am | Updated 03:44 am IST

Can there be a greater difficulty than spending our life span experiencing problems? The great acharya Periyavachan Pillai says that remaining as a foetus in the womb of a mother is the most difficult one. During the seventh month the foetus would cry to God to help come out for which act of kindness it assures that it would pray and worship the God. But after being born the child forgets completely and gets submerged into the worldly things.

Gurus and Acharyas not only help us weed out the impediments that stand in the way but also show how to practice the devotion with steadfastness. We have to keep our faculties and senses under control. Otherwise troubles may chase us. Sri Sita has revealed to us by herself through her behaviour. On hearing Mareecha simulating Rama’s voice, Sita cried and asked Lakshmana to rush and see. When Lakshmana hesitated she grew furious in her agony of fear and doubt. She shouted that one brother (Bharatha) had sent them to forest and another brother (Lakshmana) turned wicked, wretch, traitor and imposter. These cruel words pierced the heart of Lakshmana.

The great devotee Sabari learned from Madhangarishi the practice of devotion which helped her attain Moksha and Sri Rama was a witness for the same.

Devoted people are considered to be always great irrespective of caste, creed or religion. Lord Krishna chose to stay in Vidhura’s house. Villiputhur Azhwar says that Vidhura asked Krishna whether his house was the milk ocean or a banyan leaf or a house of four Vedas or a bed of Adhi Sesha. “What good deed I had done for you Lord to be in my hut”, said Akkarakani Srinidhi Swamy in a discourse.