The word yoga comes from the root ‘yuj’ which means to unite. This implies that we are separated from something that is our original nature. The cause of separation is desire. We can’t analyse the cause of the first desire, but we have to find the way back, pointed out Srimati Sunanda in a discourse. This means we have to withdraw from all kinds of attachments if one wants to unite with the cosmic spirit. Trying to get united with the cosmic spirit is yoga and this is possible only when there is total detachment of the consciousness of the individual from the objects in the external world.

The Bhagavad Gita teaches us that the best knowledge for all human beings in this world is to be aware that whatever act one does, it has to be done to the best of one’s ability. Whatever you are capable of, one should do it with utmost sincerity of purpose. A rose gives fragrance as it is its duty. This it does to whoever comes in its vicinity. It is its nature. It does not look for appreciation or recognition from those who enjoy its fragrance. It does not withdraw the fragrance when the servant is around nor does it spread it especially in the presence of the mistress. The point is that, regardless of what you are and what you do, every act has to be an inspired one. Doing what has to be done and doing it well in the right spirit of selflessness is the hallmark of a true yogi.

The paths of karma, bhakti and jnana are helpful to instill discipline at the physical, emotional and intellectual levels so that one moves towards the higher spiritual wisdom. We can reap the rich benefit in the form of the true ideal yoga practice by remaining detached. We have to shed selfishness and always remain humble in spirit.