Krishna’s leelas began even before the avatara began, said V.S. Karunakarachariar in a discourse. Parikshit refers to Yadu as the embodiment of dharma. Yadu was the first son of Yayaati, through Devayani, daughter of Sukracharya, guru of the asuras. Because of a quarrel, Devayani asked the asura king to make his daughter Sharmishtha her servant. Later Yayaati married Sharmishtha too. When Yayaati was cursed to become an old man, he asked Devayani’s eldest son Yadu to exchange his youth for Yayaati’s old age, but Yadu and his brothers refused. Sharmishtha’s son Puru agreed to his father’s request.

Sons are classified into four — those who guess their father’s thoughts and act accordingly; those who guess a father’s wish from his body language; those who fulfil the father’s wishes when asked; and those who turn down their father’s request. Sons of the fourth category are looked down upon. Yadu belonged to the fourth category. How could Parikshit then refer to him in positive terms? The answer is simple. Would the Supreme One have chosen to be born in Yadu’s lineage, if it had not been a good one? Yadu’s refusal of Yayaati’s request made amends for Devayani’s ill treatment of Sharmishtha. Because of Yadu’s refusal, Yayaati made Sharmishtha’s son his successor. The greatness of Yadu had to be brought to the notice of the world. That is why the Lord decided to incarnate in this clan.

Andal, in her ‘Ambarame, thanneere’ pasuram, says Nandagopa was generous. If the foster parent of Krishna were so generous, one can imagine the generosity of family in which He was born. Vedanta Desika’s kavya about Krishna is titled Yadavabhyudaya, to show the intention of the Lord in being born in the Yadu vamsa. This choice too is among His leelas.

