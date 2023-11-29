The greatness of Tulasi leaves 

November 29, 2023 05:40 am | Updated 04:08 am IST

Usually, people offer flowers and Tulasi leaves to God in their worship. Velukudi Sri Krishnan swamy said in a discourse that Tulasi is the most sacred, and he narrated its greatness, mentioning five reasons. “Tula“ refers to being equal; “syathi“ means to remove. Tulasi removes equality as nothing can equate it.

“Thulyaam Syathi ithi Tulasi“ — another meaning for Syathi is to reach. Placing Tulasi leaves in God’s divine heart reaches Him and becomes equal to Him. “Thu“ refers to fade or whither, whereas “Lasathi“ refers to glitter with radiation. The leaves can be offered to God even if faded or withered, and their greatness will not diminish. It is said that people should not pick the leaves on Tuesdays, Fridays, Amavasya and forefathers’ ceremony days, but they can be collected the previous day and used the next day.

Every part of the Tulasi plant is revered and considered sacred. The leaf, stems, roots and even the soil of the roots can be used as they are divine. Offering the leaves with four or eight petals is considered the most auspicious. If one can’t get the Tulasi leaves, simply chanting Tulasi’s name during prayers will please the God. Using Tulasi leaves in pujas will yield all the benefits, and one can derive His benign blessings.

