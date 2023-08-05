The greatness of Thirumanthiram

August 05, 2023 04:55 am | Updated 04:55 am IST

Thirumanthiram, Dwayam and Charamasloka are the three essential rahasya mantras, and Lord Narayana Himself has revealed these great mantras, Sri Venkatakrishnan Swamy said in a discourse. Incarnated as Nara and Narayana at Badrikasramam, the Lord as Narayana taught the Thirumanthiram to Nara, the disciple. In the heavenly abode, the Lord has told His divine consort Mahalakshmi the Dwayamanthra and Lord as Krishna has taught Arjuna the Charamasloka in the Bhagavad Gita.

In the early days, a teacher would teach only one disciple at a time, but it was Sri Ramanuja, the great saint and social reformer, who changed the practice and started to teach as many at a time so that it would reach to all those who were interested.

The great Acharya Pillai Lokachariyar has written 18 commentary works and the first seven deal with Rahasya mantras. ‘Mumukshuppadi’ is written lucidly in the form of sutras to understand more about these mantras. The mantras should be chanted only in a murmuring voice.

Thirumanthiram is considered great because it talks about the following five aspects as narrated in Arthapanchakam — the nature of God; the nature of one’s self; the means to attain Him; the various obstacles that stand in the way (Oozhvinai/karma); and the ultimate objective (liberation).

Azhwars and Acharyas considered themselves as not being born until they learned the Thirumanthiram (Andru Naan Pirandhilen). They would always recall and recite after learning and would never forget (Pirandhapin Marandhilen).

The first letter “Pranava” is derived from the Rik, Yajur and Sama Vedas and is considered to be the essence of Vedas (Pranava Veda Sagara).

Thirumangai Azhwar has listed about eight benefits that are derived from chanting the eight-lettered Thirumanthiram, also known as Ashtaksharam. (Kulam tharum Selvam thandidum ...).