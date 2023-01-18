ADVERTISEMENT

The greatness of Ramayana

January 18, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated January 17, 2023 07:40 pm IST

Those who develop attachment to the materialistic world alone develop anger and lustful desires. This mortal coil is perishable and not permanent. Saints and seers fixed their mind only to the soul. 

Sage Valmiki, known for his rigorous penance, was afraid whether he could write the Sri Ramayana because he had censured a hunter who had killed a bird that was with its mate. The sage was in an unbearable depression, fearing he had lost his spiritual powers. But Brahma, the God of Creation, said that he had not done anything wrong, it was for good only, and the sage was consoled. 

The essence of the four Vedas came out in the words of Valmiki as the Ramayana. The letter Ra encompassing the Rigveda, Ma — Samaveda, Ya — Yajurveda, and Na — Atharvanaveda. Like precious pearls, gems and corals lay hidden deep in the sea, the Ramayana is studded with many concepts and principles, and we have to learn them from our elders.

When Rama entered the forest, all the sages pleaded for help in being freed of the disturbance caused by Rakshasas. They requested Rama to save them in the way a foetus is well-protected in the womb of a mother. Rama told the sages that they could easily destroy and reduce the Rakshasas to ashes through the power of their penance. But the sages said that their meditation would be wasted and they would have to undergo penance again, which they did not want.

The story was about Lord Rama, written by the great sage Valmiki, and told by Lava and Kucha at the venue where Rama performed the Aswamedha yaga — thus it’s considered the greatest of all, Sri Anantha Padmanabhachariar said in a discourse.

