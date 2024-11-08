The greatness of Rama nama

Yasoda told the story of Rama to Krishna when he was young. Markandeya Maharshi told Ramayana to Yudhishthira. Hanuman said the same to sage Bharadwaja and Bharatha before Rama’s incarnation. Rama was all happy listening to His story narrated by Lava and Kusa. The apostle Kulasekara listened to Ramayana every day in his kingdom. The first literature formation is Sri Ramayana. What sage Valmiki had composed in about 24,000 verses in Sanskrit was compiled by poet Kambar in about 10,000 poems.

Trichy Sri Kalyanaraman said in a discourse that people should not just stop reciting Sri Rama nama but also know its meaning and all the righteous deeds Rama had observed. There should be no complacency in the Bhakti cult. Rama had never found fault with anyone for His tribulations. Rama told Sugreeva that when He was young, He had thrown a clay ball on the back of Manthara for fun sake, which resulted in untold suffering. He alerted Sugreeva not to commit any mistake. Rama led a pious life and changed all to follow the same.

The serpent coiled around Lord Shiva’s neck by hearing the Lord’s recitation of Rama nama manifested as Lakshmana. Saint Arunagiri Nathar says the golden feet of Sri Rama liberated Ahalya, who was reciting Rama nama as a stone.

When Ravana kept Sri Sita captive at Ashokavanam, her chanting of Rama nama protected her from the demons and Ravana. Because of her chanting, Hanuman went to Lanka to console her and tell her about Rama.

God will help people who are in trouble through someone if they chant Rama nama.

