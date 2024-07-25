The greatness of Guru

Only four people matter in this world: Mata, Pita, Guru, Deivam (God). Man’s ultimate goal is to reach God, but it is not possible to realise that without the guidance of a Guru. Just as one qualifies for material prosperity through academic pursuits, so too should one learn the nuances of spiritual progression from a Guru. Vaishnavites consider Lord Narayana as their first Guru, followed by Mahalakshmi, Visvaksena and then Nammazhwar. Guru Purnima is dedicated to offering our salutations and gratitude to all the spiritual masters of the past and present.

In the Hindu tradition, the Guru is revered at the highest position. It is the Guru-Sishya parampara that has preserved the Hindu civilsation as a living tradition to this day, said Swami Mitranandaji. Adi Sankara described the Guru as someone who knows the truth, can articulate the scriptures and is always concerned about the well-being of the student. Sage Viswamitra was a powerful ascetic who had brought all three worlds to a standstill with his penance. The gods conferred on him the status of a Brahma rishi (one who is born into a pious environment and gains enlightenment). The sage donned the role of a guru to Rama and taught Him everything there was to learn, ranging from tactical knowledge, weaponry, to approaching a problem and solving it within the confines of dharma, when he made Rama accompany him to the forests to destroy the demons. Gurus hail from varying backgrounds. Vyasa, the son of a fisherwoman, compiled the Vedas, wrote the Mahabharata and the Puranas. Without him, Hinduism would not possess the extensive spiritual literature it does today. His birthday is celebrated as Guru Purnima, in honour of all Gurus.