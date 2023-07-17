The greatness of Acharyas

July 17, 2023 05:04 am | Updated 05:04 am IST

Both Dhritarashtra and Sanjaya had their education under the tutelage of sage Veda Vyasa. Dhritarashtra thought he belonged to the royal family and also boasted of rewarding the sage for his teachings. But Sanjaya was full of humility. He kept telling himself that he was fortunate of learning from a great acharya.

Valayapettai Sri Ramachariar said in a discourse that Sanjaya was blessed by the grace of Veda Vyasa to have the divine sense of perception (divya chakshus) to witness the Kurukshetra battle and also listen to the instructional advice (upadesa) of Lord Krishna to Arjuna (Vyasa prasadath sruthavan — Bhagavad Gita chapter 18 sloka 75). Dhritarashtra was bereft of the same because he did not have deep guru bakthi. It only shows that we should repose faith in and pay obeisance to our gurus. Even if a person teaches one letter he must be considered as a guru (ekaakshara pradhatha). A disciple may have several gurus but the greatest of all is the one who teaches the “moksha sasthras”.

Our mental darkness can be classified into 3 types — not knowing (ajnanam); understanding in a different sense (anyatha jnanam); understanding in an inverted sense (vipareetha jnanam). An acharya removes all these from our mind and lights the lamp of knowledge. It is said that even God cannot suggest a suitable recompense for the help of the acharyas (Mayanum kanagillan). We should ever be grateful to our acharyas, keep praising them and recall what they had taught us (potri ugappadhum). Scriptures say the tongues of Acharyas are the royal seats on which Lord Hayagreeva, the God of education, is seated.