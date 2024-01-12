The great temple revival | A package

January 12, 2024 04:58 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the subject of heated debate, is set to be inaugurated on January 22. And likewise, on January 17, the heritage corridor around the Puri Jagannath temple will be inaugurated. As cultural resources are repurposed for a new Hindu political order, we bring to you stories from around the country of a drive, worth crores, to renovate temples or build new ones, by political parties across the spectrum. They include the renovation of Madhava temples in Uttar Pradesh, the Thirunelli temple in Kerala and the Kalighat temple in West Bengal.