The glory of Sri Mahalakshmi

February 14, 2023 05:20 am | Updated 05:20 am IST

Goddess Sri Mahalakshmi is always with Lord Narayana. He holds Her ever on His chest and She never separates from Him. Sri Vedantha Desika composed 25 slokas titled as Sri Sthuthi praising the Goddess. The acharya makes a surrender unto Her feet first. Though he was a great poet (Kavitharkika Simham), lowering himself he doubted whether he could sing in praise of Her. The acharya says that the divine consort is helping God in His works of creation, protection and destruction. She is the perfect pair to Him. She helps Him in showing us the path of salvation. It is said that in Sri Vaikunta the Lord is playing a chess-like game called Chathuranga with Mahalakshmi. Using the universe as plank, all the living beings used as pawns are moved according to their karma. The Lord is sporting in Emerald green and her golden rays add beauty to Him in Sri Vaikunta. Like the waves that touch the shore and disappear one after another, She emerges taking manifestations out of Her resolve and disappears. In the sea of milk not only the deep sea is sweeter but also the waves. Goddess Mahalakshmi is with the same fervour in the sea of milk as in Srivaikunta.

Sri Ramanuja in Gadhyathrayam says that Goddess takes a matching form to that of Lord (Bhagavan Narayana abhimatha anurupa). Sri Alawandhar says that His divine consort takes exactly an equal form according to the one chosen by God, Smt. Prabha Senesh said in a discourse. He with His divine consort is ever ready to fulfill our desires but He feels more happy if we had not asked Him anything.