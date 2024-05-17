Thirukkudandhai Dr. Venkatesh cited several reasons in a discourse to exemplify the glory of Nammazhwar. The parents of Nammazhwar prayed to God Thirukkurungudi Nambi for a child, and God appeared in their dream that He would be born. The Azhwar had conquered ‘Satam’ — a kind of inert gas supposed to destroy the soul’s intelligence at birth. Hence, he is called ‘Satagopan’. As a child, he had never cried, moved or opened his eyes. His parents left him at the feet of the deity of Alwar Thirunagari. Then, the child got up and climbed into a hole in a tamarind tree and sat in the lotus position.

The apostle Madhurakavi, while in north India, saw a bright light shining to the south and followed until he reached the tree where Nammazhwar was residing. Thousands of Sunrays remove the darkness. Similarly, the thousand songs of Nammazhwar remove the dark of ignorance. He had imported the essence of Vedas into his works: Thiruvirutham — essence of Rig Veda; Thiruvasiriyam —Yajur Veda; Thiruvaimozhi — Sama Veda; and Peria Thiruandhdhi — Atharvana Veda. He is considered the chief of all the Azhwars. It is said that his head represents the manifestation of Bhudhathazhwar; eyes — Poigai and Peyazhwar; neck — Thirumazhisai Piran; hands — Kulasekara and Thiruppanazhwar; chest — Thondradippodi; stomach — Thirumangai mannan and his divine feet Sri Ramanuja. The Azhwar says “Oh God! You bear the whole universe while I hold you in my heart.” He represents the divine sandals of God and Sri Ramnuja quotes at many places in his ‘Sri Bhashya’ the hymns of Nammazhwar.

