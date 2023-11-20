The Gita shows the path

November 20, 2023 05:16 am | Updated 05:16 am IST

At Kurukshetra, Krishna strategically places the chariot before Arjuna’s teacher Dronacharya and his beloved grandfather Bhishma, in order to make Arjuna realise his debilitating familial attachment that would have come in the way of confronting his dear ones. Krishna’s intelligent manoeuvre triggered Arjuna’s breakdown and initiated the discourse of the Bhagavad Gita, making Arjuna a fit warrior to fight and win the battle, said Swami Mitrananda in a lecture.

Arjuna expressed his desire to take one good look at those who were gathered against him to please the evil-minded sons of Dhritarashtra. Krishna shatters his arrogance by making him realise it is not only the evil-minded who decorate the enemy lines, but also the people he deeply cherishes. ‘Pashyatam’ — witness, says Krishna, ‘these kurus gathered together.’ Krishna’s authoritative instructions to Arjuna show how complicated our mortal existence is; with a minimal perspective we get entangled in everything we encounter.

The Kaurava and Pandava forces represent the lower and higher tendencies within us. Without a discerning intellect, it is difficult to tell one from the other. A weak mind will always succumb to the vega or force of the lower tendencies. The first few words spoken by Lord Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita implore us to witness ourselves in our entirety. Recognise and cast away what does not serve you, be determined to empower what does. By consistent study of the scriptures, we learn what is right and can effortlessly steer clear of what is wrong. Swami Chinmayananda advised us to use this knowledge to introspect daily. “Detect diligently. Negate ruthlessly. Substitute wisely. Grow steadily.” Pashyatam — witness, free from bias, the workings of your mind, and with wisdom, draw the chariot of your life in the right direction.