The gift of Christmas

On Christmas day, god the father gave his only son, Jesus Christ, to be the greatest gift to the world. As St. Paul said with admiration and adoration later, “Thanks be unto god for the unspeakable gift” (II Corinthians 9:15). Today, the world looks up to celebrate the joyous occasion with carols, gifts and worship.

The light of life was shown to the shepherds in the fields, with carols of angels and as a bright guiding star in the sky. The shepherds saw and declared the arrival of god’s son as Chief Shepherd. The Magi sought out Jesus, offered gold, frankincense and myrrh, perceiving him within them as king, priest and prophet who came to shed his sinless blood as the lamb of god.

Gift is the expression of love in action. It must be received, not rejected. Children, health, peaceable life and nature are gifts from god. He sent his sinless son to wash away our sins. He was born in a manger, to teach us meekness. Each human is a gift to reciprocate true love, and to attain divine nature for the sinners on the earth.

Currency, clothes and colourful festivities may vanish, but the unfailing riches of heaven will abide. Jesus dwells now not in a manger or on the cross or in the hands of Virgin Mary but in the hearts of believers. He is god’s Emmanuel, to be with us in joy and sorrow, in poverty and riches, so we can be with him forever. His arms carry us from cradle to eternity. Jesus’ teachings, healing, forgiveness and promise of ‘fear not’ are indescribable gifts. The spirit of Christ rather than the spirit of Christmas will abide. This Christmas gift should be owned and shared to make the occasion truly meaningful.

T. Prabhakara Rao