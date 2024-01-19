January 19, 2024 05:16 am | Updated 05:16 am IST

Valmiki Ramayana has a special merit, because the events described in it were first-hand reports by Valmiki, who lived at the same time as Rama. So Valmiki Ramayana is considered the authentic account of the Rama avatara. But the verses about Rama, which we find in the Nalayira Divya Prabandham are more important. That is because Valmiki had a vision of the events in Rama’s life through the blessings of Brahma. But the Azhvars were blessed by Lord Narayana Himself. That gives more value to their words, explained M.A. Venkatakrishnan in a discourse.

The Azhvars sang not only about the 10 avataras that are widely known, but about His other avataras too. His arrival to save Gajendra, the elephant, is one such avatara, which the Azhvars have praised. What did Gajendra say that made the Lord hurry to his aid? Imagine someone in pain. All such a person can say is, “Aah.” Even if the elephant had just expressed its pain through an ‘aah,’ He would still have come. That is because ‘a’ signifies Vishnu. Thirumangai Azhvar in a pasuram about the Gajendra episode elaborates on Gajendra’s cry for help. Gajendra calls out to Narayana, the One reclining on the serpent bed, and pleads for release from its misery. The entire pasuram is an explanation of akara sabda. The pasuram highlights the role of Vishnu as the protector. In His role as protector, the Lord never does things remotely. Parasara Bhatta describes the haste with which He came to help Gajendra. He did not wear His paduka. He jumped on to Garuda and rushed to save the elephant. He broke the protocol of Viswaksena holding His hand as a mark of respect, when He descended from His throne.

