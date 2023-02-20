The four great qualities of Lord

February 20, 2023 04:13 am | Updated February 19, 2023 07:12 pm IST

Vatsalya, Samithva, Soulabhya and Souseelya are the four great qualities that are ever with God and they are called ‘Guna Chatushtayam’. Vatsalya refers to His not minding our derelictions, defects and faults. Swamithva denotes His supremacy. No one can be equal or above Him. Soulabhya means though He is the supreme most, He comes down from His level and is ever ready to accept us. Souseelya indicates His simplicity and unassuming quality. Through Arjuna He reveals to us to take refuge unto Him. ( Maam Ekam Saranam Vraja). His supremacy called Paratvam and Soulabhyam can be seen through His acting as a charioteer to Arjuna. Arjuna was directing and even commanding Krishna to zip through the chariot in various directions not realising that the very Lord is seated before him. At the end of all 17 days of war, Lord Krishna got down from the chariot first and holding the chariot with one hand He helped Arjuna get down like a chauffeur getting down from the car and helping his boss come out. This shows His Soulabhya.

But on the last day He asked Arjuna to get down first before Him. Arjuna even picked up a quarrel with Krishna why. But Krishna was insistent and He got down next. Soon the chariot was engulfed by fire and burnt. Otherwise Arjuna would have been charred to death in the chariot itself. This shows His ‘Paratva’, said Valayapettai Sri Ramachariar in a discourse. It is said that both God and His divine consort are competing with each other to extend their blessings to the people who surrender. Even unasked Sri Sita protected all the Rakshasas after Ravana’s death.