The fortunate prapanna

The importance of the state of mind at the moment of death is emphasised in the Upanishads and in the Bhagavad Gita. Krishna says, ‘He who at the time of death gives up his body and departs, thinking of Me alone, he comes to My state of being and is not subject to further births. Of this there is no doubt. But he who dies thinking of other objects or people becomes or attains that form in his next birth.’

So, only if one is devoted to Him during one’s lifetime will it be possible to remember Him at the end of one’s life.

But, according to the doctrine of surrender, a prapanna, who has pledged his entire self to the Lord with total faith and devotion and has sought His feet seeking moksha and nitya kainkarya as the only goal, has no such constraints, pointed out Sri Asuri Madhavachariar in a discourse.

God takes the responsibility to make him eligible for moksha at the end of his life by inculcating the necessary frame of mind at the hour of his death.

But for those in bhakti yoga, much conscious effort is needed to attain salvation as is illustrated in the life of Jadabharata that is related in the Bhagavata Purana.

As king Bharata, he is steeped in bhakti yoga. He then renounces his kingdom and retires to the Himalayas to do penance and service to God.

As his bhakti yoga is about to mature, he gets drawn to the young one of a deer, out of compassion to it.

Since he is concerned about it at the time of his death, he is born as a deer in his next birth.

But there is no impairment to his bhakti even though he lives in the form of a deer.

At the end of this life, he is born again as Jadabharata and attains salvation.