The first Kural of Tiruvalluvar

May 13, 2022 18:25 IST

There is no doubt that by being familiar with the ideas and concepts embedded in the pithy kurals of the Tirukkural, one is sure to become a better individual. Any kural is meant to contain a wealth of thought in a few words. Hence, it is important to imbibe the essence by a careful study of the choice and arrangement of words, phrases, etc, that provide clues to what the author intends to convey, pointed out Nallur Sri Saravanan in a discourse.

A great thinker of extraordinary merit, Tiruvalluvar has factored in many ideas and brilliantly compressed them in this work of universal significance. He is at his very best right from the first kural when he brings the idea of God to people. He has to make us aware of God who is One but not seen. He leads us to grasp the unknown by referring to the known. He tells the truth in such a way that it is acceptable to posterity at any point of time. This is the way Upanishad seers have put forth their observations.

The general structure of the kural is made up of two statements linking the ideas contained in them. It begins with the statement that the letter A or agaram is the beginning of all letters. All of us know this as true. The alphabets and letters in any language represent sounds that are articulated by all beings in this universe with the help of breath that is the sustenance of life. From here, as a parallel thought, he states that Adi Bhagavan is the beginning of this world. That is, God is the source and origin of this entire creation. We all perceive and experience this complex and marvelous world and also try to understand our individual existence and the way we function in this world. The poet makes us seek the starting point of all this, God.

