Eid-ul-Zuha, the Festival of Sacrifice (Bakrid), is one of the two major festivals of Muslims. It falls in the month of Zilhaj, the last month of Islamic calendar.
Eid-ul-Zuha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s (peace be upon him) willingness to sacrifice his son Hazrath Ismail on Allah’s command. Muslims believe that Allah wanted to test Prophet Ibrahim and directed him to sacrifice his son.
It is during this period Muslims around the world undertake the annual Haj pilgrimage to the holy cities of Makkah and Madina.
The first ten days of Zilhaj are considered the best days of the Islamic year. The ninth day of this month is the Day of ‘Arafah’, which is considered as the best day and the most powerful day in the entire year.
It is on this day the Haj pilgrims gather at the mountain plain of Arafah, praying and supplication to their Allah. Arafah is the day on which Allah perfected Islam as a way of life and completed his favours upon Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).
It is also a day of good deeds and striving in worship; a day of forgiveness, mercy and great bounty; a day when Allah saves people from the hell-fire.
The Day of Arafah is also significant as a few verses of Holy Quran were revealed on this day.
As per the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), Muslims not performing Haj observe fast from dawn to dusk on the Arafah Day to get Allah’s forgiveness for their sins.
The Prophet on fasting on the Day of Arafah said: “It expiates the sins of the past year and the coming year.”
This year’s Haj pilgrimage commenced on July 29.
Syed Muthahar Saqaf
