The eternal conflict

Sage Vyasa narrates the Devi Bhagavata Purana to Janamejaya, son of Parikshit, and Janamejaya raises many doubts over the events in Krishna avatar. As Vyasa begins to explain, he brings to focus many issues of dharma and adharma that are always in conflict, pointed out Sri K. Srinivasan in a discourse. The burden of adharma on Mother Earth is shown as the reason for Krishna avatar. To alleviate this situation, Indra, Brahma, Vishnu and others go along with her to seek the help of Goddess Devi, the essence of Yoga Maya, who alone can provide solutions to all the problems of this world. Vishnu tells them that She is the most omnipotent and also the most benevolent. He recalls the various instances when She had displayed Her supremacy.

In this context the Kenopanishad story is quoted to show that all the forces in this world serve Maha Maya. Once, when the celestial beings had a victory over the asuras, they exulted and momentarily forgot that they owed their success to the Supreme Goddess. To teach them a lesson, the Goddess first appeared before them in the form of a Yaksha and placed a blade of grass in front of Agni and Vayu. Agni was asked to burn it and Vayu to blow it. But they were unable to do so. The episode is symbolic of all human attainments as well. She thus proved the truth that all the forces in this universe, be it Agni or Vayu, who are known for their power especially in Pralaya kala, are all chaitanya swaroopa who derive their strength from Her.

Vishnu advises all those assembled to meditate on Her. She appears before them and explains the plan according to which Krishna avatar will take place. She also will be born and orders all the devas also to join in this venture to put an end to adharma and establish dharma.