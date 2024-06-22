The learning period is called “celibacy”, and married life is called “Gruhastha asrama” — the period of implementing and following the rituals and righteous deeds learned in the previous span. Smt. Suryapriya said in a discourse that Vedic verses highlight the necessity of living without worldly desires and with righteous principles. That will be a healthy attitude. What various scriptures say in umpteen verses is told in just half a line — ”Paropakaraya Punyaya” — helping others and giving charity will yield all good.

ADVERTISEMENT

The essence of Vedas contains three aspects — rituals, values, and attitudes (sound). People who cannot learn Vedas can learn Sri Bhagavad Gita, which is the essence of Vedas. Ritual is a physical expression of emotions. The rituals may be classified as family-centric, society-centric, national-centric and international-centric. They all aim to create unity among the people and signify humanity’s brotherhood. It helps create a symbiotic relationship. We should not be self-centred.

Nature’s elements such as water, earth, sky, plants, air, and sun contribute to and support our growth and welfare. We should reciprocate by propitiating these, which form part of God. Lord Krishna says thus: By nourishing one another, may you obtain the highest good (moksha), Chapter III Sloka 11.

A sequence revolves like a wheel through the mutual relations of cause and effect. A person who does not maintain the wheel lives a life of sin. He should nourish his mind and body by the ‘remainders of sacrifice’ (Chapter III, Sloka 16).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.